UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Announces Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions' Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Arts council announces Punjab talent hunt competitions' schedule

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) has announced the schedule for 'Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' to be held at district, divisional and provincial levels for providing an opportunity to the youth to refine their talent in different fields.

Under the schedule, District Level completion in districts would began from 24th February while Divisional level competition would start from 10th March to promote hidden talent in the youth of the province.

District, Divisional and Province levels competition will be held in the field of singing, instruments playing, fine Arts, craft, literature, Short Story Writing, and short film making.

District Level completion in Rawalpindi District will be held on 24th February here at Punjab Arts Council, while Divisional level competition starts from 10th March.

Winners of District level competition will compete at division level. Craft and Short Film making competition will be held on divisional basis only.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Punjab Fine Rawalpindi February March From

Recent Stories

UAE continues to move forward to establish innovat ..

7 minutes ago

Minor girl allegedly raped in Phool Nagar

34 minutes ago

Stage is all set for first match of PSL 2021 today ..

52 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project reaches 60 p ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL 6 anthem

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.