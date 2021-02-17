Arts Council announces talent hunt competitions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Bahawalpur Division has announced Punjab Talent Hunt competitions to be held at district, divisional and provincial level to highlight the talents of the youth in various fields.

The youth between the ages of 15 to 35 can get themselves registered until February 23, to compete in seven different categories included singing, musical instruments, poetry, storytelling, painting, crafts and short film making said Deputy Director Ms Akasha in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

She said that in order to ensure full participation of youth, cash prizes would also be given to the first 3 positions in each category at district and divisional level.

Those who get first 3 positions at divisional level would get Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 while the first 3 positions at provincial level would be given cash prizes of Rs 200,000, Rs 150,000 and 50,000 respectively, she added.