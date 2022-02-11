UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Celebrates 5th Birthday Anniversary Of Magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary of magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar"

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Friday celebrated fifth birthday anniversary of the monthly magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar" at Hasina Moin Hall chaired by Dr. Alia Imam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Friday celebrated fifth birthday anniversary of the monthly magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar" at Hasina Moin Hall chaired by Dr. Alia Imam.

Shahida Kanwal Khurshid, Rani Apa, Syed Mushtaq Mohammad, Shoaib Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Saleem also participated.

In his presidential address on the occasion, Dr. Alia Imam said that we owed a great debt to the soil. The soil is our greatest wealth, treasure, and trust.

Special guest Rehmatullah Sheikh said that in today's tempting times, the way Hina and Mushtaq working for literature was admirable.

Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen said that "Mitti Ki Dewaar" indicates a green environment.

Shahida Kanwal Khurshid said that Mushtaq was such a man who loved his soil so much that in his 12 books madness was seen from the soil, therefore we should encourage such people.

Famous herbalist Rani Apa while expressing her opinion said that it was a great thing that a regular monthly magazine was published, today in these testing circumstances.

The mission should continue for which Hina's services cannot be forgotten, said Syed Mushtaq Mohammad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Man From

Recent Stories

Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Rais ..

Japan Advises Citizens to Leave Ukraine After Raising Risk Level to Maximum

1 minute ago
 European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February ..

European Parliament to Discuss Russia on February 16 - Spokesperson

1 minute ago
 Delegation led by BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal calls o ..

Delegation led by BAP's Maslahuddin Mengal calls on Governor Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister offers condolence

Chief Minister offers condolence

1 minute ago
 UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 80 ..

UNHCR Says Number of Refugees in Myanmar Passes 800,000, Pledges to Increase Sup ..

5 minutes ago
 Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing R ..

Impossible to Reduce Tensions Without Addressing Russia's Key Security Concerns ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>