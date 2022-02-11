Arts Council celebrates 5th birthday anniversary of magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar"

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Friday celebrated fifth birthday anniversary of the monthly magazine "Mitti Ki Dewaar" at Hasina Moin Hall chaired by Dr. Alia Imam.

Shahida Kanwal Khurshid, Rani Apa, Syed Mushtaq Mohammad, Shoaib Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Saleem also participated.

In his presidential address on the occasion, Dr. Alia Imam said that we owed a great debt to the soil. The soil is our greatest wealth, treasure, and trust.

Special guest Rehmatullah Sheikh said that in today's tempting times, the way Hina and Mushtaq working for literature was admirable.

Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen said that "Mitti Ki Dewaar" indicates a green environment.

Shahida Kanwal Khurshid said that Mushtaq was such a man who loved his soil so much that in his 12 books madness was seen from the soil, therefore we should encourage such people.

Famous herbalist Rani Apa while expressing her opinion said that it was a great thing that a regular monthly magazine was published, today in these testing circumstances.

The mission should continue for which Hina's services cannot be forgotten, said Syed Mushtaq Mohammad.