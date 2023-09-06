Open Menu

Arts Council Celebrates "Defence Day" With Full Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi District Central in collaboration with Human Rights Welfare Coordination organized program "Salaam Shuhada-e-Pakistan" on the occasion of Pakistan Defence Day

Town Nazim Muhammad Yousuf, Resident Director Bashir Sadozai, Human Rights General Secretary Saba Sheikh, UC Chairman Dr. Khalid Mehmood and others expressed their views on the occasion.

Children from different schools including famous singers and artists performed tableau and National songs.

Town Nazim Muhammad Yousuf said that Pakistan is an ideological country and ideologies do not end, no matter how many conspiracies the enemy does, it cannot harm Pakistan.

He said that the entire nation is standing with its forces for the defense of Pakistan like in 1965.

Resident Director Bashir Sadozai said that today's program was also organized to remind the youth that your enemy is cunning and sneaky and beware of him.

Saba Sheikh said that the Arts Council has always taken the initiative on national issues.

