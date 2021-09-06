Arts Council celebrates Defence Day with traditional zeal

Arts Council Karachi organized an event in the memory of how Pakistani Soldiers defeated the Indian Army in the war of 1965 and to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Arts Council Karachi organized an event in the memory of how Pakistani Soldiers defeated the Indian Army in the war of 1965 and to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

Chief Guest Director General Sindh Rangers, Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, President of the Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and the governing body members of Arts Council were present at the event which was attended by Council's members and many young individuals.

The event was commenced with the recitation of Quran-e-Pak. Praising the Arts Council's academies for their performances, the DG Rangers lauded the performances in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said, our generations have not seen how this country came into being.

We may differ in ideologies, sects, and languages but we are united under the name of this country. We all should be grateful to the Almighty Allah for this homeland, and see how people who are living in non-sovereign states are being treated, he said.

On the occasion, a theater play named "Battle of Barki- Tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti" was performed by the students of Arts Council's Theatre academy (ACTA).

Musical performances were staged by Music maestro Ghulam Abbas and Rehmat Bano, also, the students of the arts Council Music Academy along with the lead vocalist Arman Rahim.

At the end of the ceremony, President ACP Ahmad Shah presented a bouquet while Secretary Arts Council Prof Ijaz Ahmad Farooqi presented Ajrak to DG Rangers Maj General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry.