Arts Council conducts condolence reference in memory of Yawar Mehdi

(@FahadShabbir)

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn here on Wednesday.

Various personalities including President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah participated in the condolence reference.

Expressing his views, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said Mehdi was an association in his own caste. Mehdi was a sincere and sociable person and he made his place in society.

Nadeem Hashmi, Javed Hassan, Rizwan Siddiqui, Owais Adib Ansari, Aun Abbas, Mazhar Ali Zaidi, Samina Kamal and others also spoke while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of director.