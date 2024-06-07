Arts Council Confers Lifetime Achievement Award On Azhar Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan announced the conferment of the Lifetime Achievement Award on the legendary musician, director, composer, and organizer, Azhar Hussain.
This esteemed accolade was presented in recognition of Azhar Hussain’s outstanding contributions to the world of music and his significant impact on the cultural heritage of Pakistan, said a news release.
In a grand ceremony, the notable personalities including Bushra Ansari, Anu Kapoor (via video link from India), Qasim Azhar, Sajjad Ali, Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan, Humaira Arshad, M. Arshad, Tina Sani, Naeem Abbas Rufi, Iqbal Latif, Huma Sheikh, and Samina Aslam, all of whom paid tribute to Azhar Hussain and praised his legendary work.
During the ceremony, Azhar Hussain expressed his heartfelt gratitude and pledged to continue his involvement in mentoring the younger generation.
He said, "Through the platform of the Arts Council, I promise to be available wherever the organization invites me to mentor the young generation."
He added, "My country has given me love, fame, affection, and most importantly, respect worldwide. I am thankful to my country and the Arts Council."
His son, Asim Azhar, shared his pride, saying, "I feel very proud today that my father is being honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award."
On this occasion, President, The Arts Council of Pakistan, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said, “The Arts Council is honored to celebrate Mr.
Azhar Hussain's lifetime of achievements, which have not only enriched the Pakistani film industry but also left an indelible mark on the global music scene.
Azhar has immensely enriched the Pakistani film industry, and his legacy continues through his sons: Asim Azhar, a famous young singer, and Qasim Azhar, a composer, organizer, and sound engineer. Their contributions continue to make Pakistan proud; said Naeem Abbas Rufi.
Famous Indian actor Anu Kapoor, speaking via video link, expressed his admiration for Azhar Hussain, stating, "It is an honor for me that I worked with Azhar Bhai. I can never forget the time that I spent with him."
Born into a musical dynasty in Lahore, Azhar Hussain's prodigious talent shone from his early days.
His education at Joan McDonald High School culminated in distinction in 1968.
Under the tutelage of Mrs. Harding, his musical prowess blossomed. Completing his highest degree at Government College University Lahore, Azhar Hussain continued to refine his skills.
At 16, his dedication to piano deepened, forming the Jazz Band "AJs," gaining national acclaim. Representing Pakistani culture globally, he earned admiration from legendary figures.
In film, his collaborations showcased versatility. Contributions extended to charitable endeavors, benefiting noble causes.
Azhar Hussain's compositions, including timeless classics like "Yeh Watan Tumhara Hay," resonate with audiences, a testament to his enduring impact.
