Arts Council Elections Will Be Held On Dec 18

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Elections for Arts Council of Pakistan will be held on 18 of this month while Deputy Commissioner Karachi South will conduct the election 2023-24 as Election Commissioner.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Elections for Arts Council of Pakistan will be held on 18 of this month while Deputy Commissioner Karachi South will conduct the election 2023-24 as Election Commissioner.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Arts Council of Pakistan and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon while addressing a press conference to announce details of the schedule and conduct of the elections.

The administration shall take all possible measures for holding the elections in a smooth and peaceful way and shall take all possible measures for campaigning and elections, said the Chairman Arts Council, Deputy Commissioner South Saeed Leghari on Tuesday.

He said that the voter list has been displayed, and the nomination papers are being collected from December 7, 2022. Nomination papers can be submitted till December 08 while the scrutiny will be conducted on December 09 by 5 pm.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on December 10. The election campaign will end at 12am midnight on December 16, while the voting be held on December 18 from 10 am to 8 pm.

