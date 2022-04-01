Arts Council establishes Rs 100m endowment fund for welfare of members

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has set up an endowment of Rs 100 million for the welfare of its members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has set up an endowment of Rs 100 million for the welfare of its members.

Efforts will be made to provide plots to members who do not have their own homes, he announced while addressing a press conference along with Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi on Friday, said a statement. Joint Secretary Syed Asjad Bukhari and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion. Secretary Prof. Ijaz Farooqi personally announced to contribute Rs 500,000 to this fund.

Ahmad Shah said that Rs 10 million was being transferred to this fund immediately while the philanthropic members of the Arts Council and the corporate sector and philanthropists of the city would contribute Rs 100 million to this fund.

Ahmad Shah said that from this fund, priority would be given to those members who would like to take Qarz-e-Husna, including the education of orphans and marriages of their daughters, so that they can repay this amount on easy terms, for the benefit of others.

The Arts Council has become a family, he said, adding that a few days ago, all the amendments in the General Body were passed unanimously, including the approval to set up this fund, as Ramadan begins; we want it the fund should start from this holy month.

He said that the members who do not want to take the Zakat fund would be helped from the donation fund or would be given to Qarz-e-Husna.