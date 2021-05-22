Arts Council extends vaccination facility for members of KPC

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Saturday started the facility of immunization against coronavirus to the journalist members of Karachi Press Club (KPC) and their families.

The journalist community along with their families can get vaccinated from the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, said President Arts Council Ahmad Shah.

The facility will be available for the members of Karachi Press Club, including women and men in electronic and print media and their family members above 30 years of age, to get coronavirus vaccine in the Arts Council.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, while talking to Press Club Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and representatives of journalists' organizations, said that the Arts Council's Vaccination Center has been set up only for the members of the Arts Council.

It has been decided to provide this facility so that the journalist colleagues can easily get this facility and they can vaccinate themselves and their family members.

He said that journalists can vaccinate themselves and their family members between 10 am to 4 am. The center will be closed on Sundays.