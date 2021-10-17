Arts Council holds condolence reference for celebrated comedian Umer Sharif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, held a condolence reference for the legendary comedian Umer Sharif, who recently passed away in Germany, at the Jaun Elia Lawn.

The event was attended by Umer Sharif's family, colleagues, friends, admirers, and various showbiz personalities, said a communique here on Sunday.

The outstanding contributions of the late artist towards the entertainment industry of Pakistan were acknowledged.

Umer Sharif's sons were also present on the occasion, his elder son Jawad Umer in his speech said that he was grateful to everyone who gathered in the condolence reference and prayed for his father.

'My father was a great man, I was also his admirer. Wherever he went in the world he kept holding the flag of Pakistan. He rejected US citizenship saying that his green passport is more valuable. My father put smiles on people's faces all over his life. I promise to fulfill his dream of establishing a hospital.'