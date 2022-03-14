Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Culture Day

Punjab Arts Council Multan organized number of cultural activities besides setting up food stalls in connection with Culture Day here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan organized number of cultural activities besides setting up food stalls in connection with Culture Day here on Monday.

Puppet and magic shows received thumping response from the audience while students' stage tableaus depicting different colours of the.

Another feature of the event was Multani Jhoomer, camel and horse dances which kept the hall resonating with thunderous applause.

Budding singers Shahab Khan, M.Naveed Jani and Hassan Abbas sang beautiful songs in addition to folk singers Sobia Malik, Shahzad Asif ,, Nancy Angilina also memorized the public.

Among others the ceremony was attended Provincial Minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad, DC,Amir Kareem.

A large number of students were in attendance.