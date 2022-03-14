UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Holds Flamboyant Activities On Culture Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Arts council holds flamboyant activities on Culture Day

Punjab Arts Council Multan organized number of cultural activities besides setting up food stalls in connection with Culture Day here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council Multan organized number of cultural activities besides setting up food stalls in connection with Culture Day here on Monday.

Puppet and magic shows received thumping response from the audience while students' stage tableaus depicting different colours of the.

Another feature of the event was Multani Jhoomer, camel and horse dances which kept the hall resonating with thunderous applause.

Budding singers Shahab Khan, M.Naveed Jani and Hassan Abbas sang beautiful songs in addition to folk singers Sobia Malik, Shahzad Asif ,, Nancy Angilina also memorized the public.

Among others the ceremony was attended Provincial Minister, Dr Akhtar Malik, Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad, DC,Amir Kareem.

A large number of students were in attendance.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Nancy Event From

Recent Stories

Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC ..

Zaidi for increase municipal resources to make KMC financially stable

2 minutes ago
 14 killed, 1,385 injured in 1,293 accidents in Pun ..

14 killed, 1,385 injured in 1,293 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts city's cleanliness on Punjab Culture ..

RWMC conducts city's cleanliness on Punjab Culture Day

2 minutes ago
 Universities vital places to bring positive change ..

Universities vital places to bring positive change in society: President IIUI

2 minutes ago
 Education Department organizes flower exhibition

Education Department organizes flower exhibition

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held at CPO to celebrate Punjab Culture D ..

Ceremony held at CPO to celebrate Punjab Culture Day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>