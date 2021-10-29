UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Holds Launching Of Book "Baldiya Karachi: Saal Ba Saal 1844 Se 1979 Tak

Arts Council holds launching of book "Baldiya Karachi: Saal ba Saal 1844 se 1979 tak

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the launching ceremony of book "Baldiya Karachi: Saal ba Saal 1844 se 1979 tak" authored by Bashir Saddozai, the former director of Media department KMC

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab graced the event with his presence while president of the Arts Council M. Ahmed Shah, Toseef Ahmed Khan, Sardar Nazakat, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, S.M Shujah, Rauf Akhter, and author Bashir Saddozai accompanied him on stage.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab graced the event with his presence while president of the Arts Council M. Ahmed Shah, Toseef Ahmed Khan, Sardar Nazakat, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, S.M Shujah, Rauf Akhter, and author Bashir Saddozai accompanied him on stage.

Addressing the ceremony, Murtaza Wahab said that the problem with this city is that everyone criticizes instead of focusing on their work we have to admit that there has been a decline. We cannot move forward unless we eliminate negative thinking, he observed.

He said that improvements come in years, not in a few days, therefore, we have to set the direction and we have to work together for this city It should be noted that Bashir Saddozai has served in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for forty years and in this book he documented over 35 years of history and progress of KMC.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Sindh said that if the book had been published in the United States or Europe, it would have been very important.

Author Bashir Saddozai said that he is overwhelmed to say that this book has gained popularity among the literary community in a short time. "I am grateful to everyone who came here and especially to Ahmed Shah who has shown his personal interest in organizing this event", he said.

Ahmed Chinoy said that this book will help in understanding Karachi. It is an informative book and its reading will change our thinking, he said.

Munawar Saeed, vice-president of Arts Council Karachi, said "Looking at Bashir Sadduzai,Speaking on the occasion Dr. H.Saeed said that this Bashir Saddozai has worked very work and this excellent book covering the history of this city is indeed a great accomplishment.

Sardar Nazakat in his speech said, "This is a very different book of its kind; it contains the complete story of the city of Karachi and the conditions of the past" adding to this he requested Administrator Murtaza Wahab to distribute this book among the people of his department and we hope that the way Murtaza Wahab is working for this city soon we will see dramatic changes.

