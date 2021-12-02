UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Holds Session On "Media's Role In Highlighting National Heroes" Held

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:33 PM

Arts Council holds session on "Media's role in highlighting national heroes" held

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a discussion on "The Role of Media in Highlighting National Heroes" at Haseena Moin Hall in collaboration with Generation of Media Women and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a discussion on "The Role of Media in Highlighting National Heroes" at Haseena Moin Hall in collaboration with Generation of Media Women and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The event was presided over by Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan and the special guest was senior correspondent BBC Shafi Naqi Jami.

Prominent writher Noor Ul Huda Shah, Ghulam Abbas Detho, Doctor Murtaza Mughal & Syed Nusrat Ali were among the speakers.

Shafi Naqi Jami said that nations that do not have history do not survive, nations that forget their history are destroyed, society cannot move forward by forgetting historical heroes.

Noor-ul-Huda Shah said that the roots of the people in the earth, when these two meet, heroes are born; many heroes in our land buried, history began to be erased as soon as Pakistan was formed in 1947. We have to strengthen the relationship of the people.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that government and state are two different things we should worry about today because the world is very small. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan built universities and dispensaries.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Doctor Haseena Moin Women Media Event Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup a ..

Pakistan squads for West Indies series, Asia Cup and U19 World Cup announced

23 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai

34 minutes ago
 Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn fro ..

Twitter reacts as PM Khan asks nation to learn from the past

34 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from King of Jordan

34 minutes ago
 Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to c ..

Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution

12 seconds ago
 People Microdosing on Psychedelics to Self-Medicat ..

People Microdosing on Psychedelics to Self-Medicate During Lockdowns - Report

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.