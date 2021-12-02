Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a discussion on "The Role of Media in Highlighting National Heroes" at Haseena Moin Hall in collaboration with Generation of Media Women and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a discussion on "The Role of Media in Highlighting National Heroes" at Haseena Moin Hall in collaboration with Generation of Media Women and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists.

The event was presided over by Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan and the special guest was senior correspondent BBC Shafi Naqi Jami.

Prominent writher Noor Ul Huda Shah, Ghulam Abbas Detho, Doctor Murtaza Mughal & Syed Nusrat Ali were among the speakers.

Shafi Naqi Jami said that nations that do not have history do not survive, nations that forget their history are destroyed, society cannot move forward by forgetting historical heroes.

Noor-ul-Huda Shah said that the roots of the people in the earth, when these two meet, heroes are born; many heroes in our land buried, history began to be erased as soon as Pakistan was formed in 1947. We have to strengthen the relationship of the people.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that government and state are two different things we should worry about today because the world is very small. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan built universities and dispensaries.