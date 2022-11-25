KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Literary Committee of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi organized an evening in honor of a famous aesthetic poet of Azad Kashmir Ahmed Attaullah at Hasina Moin Hall here on Friday.

The event was presided over by Professor Sahar Ansari while the poetess Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ambreen Haseeb Anbar, Sabir Zafar, Shabbir Nazish, Nizhat Abbasi, Ramzi Asim, young poetess Sophia Zahid, Aurangzeb, Dr. Hina Ambareen Tariq and Rashid Noor recited the poems, said a spokesperson of the Council.

On the occasion, Professor Sahar Ansari said in his presidential address that poet Ahmed Attaullah's writings showed how dear he was to village life, the tradition of ghazal was 800 years old, it was a difficult genre of speech.

Chairperson of the Literary Committee (poetry) Ambreen Haseeb Anbar said that Ahmed Attaullah was a poet of a special tone and a unique style, there was a constant vibrancy in the Arts Council Karachi, the credit goes to the President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

Poet Ahmed Attaullah said that today, the festival of love had been organized and he was feeling very good to be here and he was grateful to the president of the Council for organizing such a wonderful event. "Thanks to Mohammad Ahmad Shah and his team", he added.