Arts Council honors noted poet Iftikhar Arif

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Tuesday organized an event to pay homage to renowned Pakistani poet Iftikhar Arif at his birthday, at John Elia Lawn here.

Arts Council's President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, members of the governing body, along with a large number of journalists and fans cut his birthday cake.

The students of Arts council Karachi's music academy sang iftikhar arif's ghazals and made the audience sway.

Ahmad Shah while expressing his views said that we are fortunate that Iftikhar Arif is among us, we are living in the era of Iftikhar Arif, who is one of the great poets of this era.

Expressing his views, Iftikhar Arif said that listening to his poetry in music reminded him of his youth. It is a great honor for him today. He belongs to Karachi and he is proud of it, he said. Iftikhar Arif also narrated some of his life events to the audience and also recited some of his ghazals and poems which were highly appreciated by the participants.