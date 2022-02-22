Arts Council honors poet Ali Zariyon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An evening function with popular young poet Ali Zariyon was organized in collaboration with Arts Council Karachi and urdu Literature Foundation.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. Alia Imam while Ali Zariyon was the chief guest, said a news release issued on Tuesday.

The event was directed by renowned poet Mansoor Sahir and the guest of honor was Dilawar Ali Azar.

On this occasion, the President of Urdu Literature Foundation, Sidrah Karim, delivered her speech along with the welcome address.

The young poet Ali Zarion presented his speech and received a standing ovation from the audience.

A large number of young poets were present at the event who presented their speeches.