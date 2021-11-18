UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Honors Poetess Shahnaz Noor

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Thursday hosted a poetry recital in memory of renowned poetess Shahnaz Noor at Karachi Arts Council.

Addressing the ceremony, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Shahnaz Noor was a great poet as well as a great and wonderful woman.

Mushaira "Bayad of Shahnaz Noor" was organized by the library Committee which was chaired by Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui while the duties of the director were performed by the poetess Rehana Rohi.

Chief Coordinator Library Committee, Sabeen Saif recited a short essay on the life of Shahnaz Noor to the audience. Expressing his views, Member Governing Body Kashif Grami said that the Arts Council was like a second home for Shahnaz Noor.

Well-known poets paid homage to Shahnaz Noor by presenting their powerful poetry.

