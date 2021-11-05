Arts Council honors seasoned musician Master Ghulam Haider

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has organized a musical program in the Arts Council Open Air Auditorium to pay homage to the Musician Master Ghulam Haider, who was given Pride of Performance in 2018

On the occasion singer Fiza Baig, Hanif Akhlaq, Dr. Huma Mir, Noman Khan, M. Ali (Ghazal Singer) Nand Lal evoked the magic of their voice, said a statement.

Joint Secretary Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, Member Governing Body Kashif Grami also participated in the program.