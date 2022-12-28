UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Hosts "3rd Ilm Dost Award 2022"

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Arts Council hosts "3rd Ilm Dost Award 2022"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi library committee and Ilm Dost Institute organized the "3rd Ilm Dost Award 2022" ceremony in Haseena Moin Hall which was presided over by Mahmood Sham while Akram Kunjahi was the chief guest.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Shabbir Adil, Iqbal Latif, Mir Hussain Ali Imam and Dr. Yasmeen Farooqui and other expressed their views on the occasion.

In the presidential address on this occasion, Mehmood Sham said that we call our country the Pakistan of the youth, but most of our gatherings are of the elderly.

Yes, there are many organizations that are trying to keep the youth close to knowledge and literacy, he added.

Dr. Yasmeen Farooqi congratulated the Ilm Dost organization for promoting literacy and said the organization is taking practical steps to advance the society.

Over 50 recipients have so far honored with the Ilm Dost award. Highlighting the book culture in such an age is a very difficult task, but the knowledge-friendly institution is doing it well, she said.

At the end of the ceremony, "Ilm Dost Award 2022" was presented to the participants by the Ilm Dost Institute.

