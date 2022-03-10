UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Hosts Colorful 3rd Women Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Arts Council hosts colorful 3rd women conference

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has kicked off its colorful two-day 3rd Women's Conference here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has kicked off its colorful two-day 3rd Women's Conference here on Thursday.

President, Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Zubaida Mustafa, Sultana Siddiqui, Fatima Hassan, Anis Haroon, Noorul Hadi Shah, Qudsia Akbar, Mehnaz Rehman, Prof. Ijaz Farooqi, and others participated while Dr. Huma Mir performed the duties of director. On the first day of the conference, sessions on gender discrimination, women's health, theater, and musical performances were presented.

Speaking on the occasion, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that we bring the bright face of Pakistan before the world but unfortunately this bright face cannot be bright until half of the population of Pakistan has full rights.

He said that a woman was a producer in tv and now she owns the biggest channel in Pakistan with her hard work.

Sultana Siddiqui congratulated Ahmad Shah on holding this conference. "Yes, the only institutions that thrive are the ones that move forward with the times. Now the way the programs are being held at the Arts Council is commendable," she said.

Zubeida Mustafa in her keynote address said that Arts Council for Women's Rights has been organizing this event for three years now and Ahmad Shah deserves congratulations for this initiative.

Well-known writer Noorul Huda Shah said that society which is based on the corpses of girls cannot develop. Women are killed and working women are making bricks. These bricks are used to build our houses. Sadiqa Salahuddin said I belong to the field of education, I see girls who want to be something, girls are not allowed to fulfill their dreams, they are not given the right to choose a spouse.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Education Huma Mir Women Event TV

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University organizes walk on World ..

Nishtar Medical University organizes walk on World Kidney Day

1 minute ago
 MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

MQM-P, BNP-M call on JUI-F chief

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court issues notices to ECP, NADRA on Ayaz ..

Supreme Court issues notices to ECP, NADRA on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

1 minute ago
 Annual sports gala at Emerson University from Marc ..

Annual sports gala at Emerson University from March last week

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stresses need o ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar stresses need of awareness on kidney disease

7 minutes ago
 Provincial ministers meet Chief Minister Sardar Us ..

Provincial ministers meet Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>