Arts Council Hosts Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition To Mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM
The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi hosted a stunning exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by renowned calligrapher Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, marking the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH ), and the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Punjab Council of the Arts Rawalpindi hosted a stunning exhibition of Islamic calligraphy by renowned calligrapher Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, marking the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH ), and the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The event was inaugurated by Syed Sadaqat Hussain Shah, a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee.
The exhibition featuring over 100 superb artworks by the artist and his students, showcased skillfully designed calligraphy inspired by the Prophetic era’s rich cultural heritage. The pieces, reflecting profound spiritual devotion, conveyed messages of love, compassion and unity drawn from the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
Speaking at the event, the chief guest emphasized the significance of such cultural initiatives in promoting the universal message of islam through art, particularly among youth.
The exhibition drew a large crowd including students, art lovers, dignitaries, media representatives and community members. Notable attendees included former Director of Punjab Arts Council Waqar Ahmed and Sajjad Hussain who lauded the exceptional calligraphy on display.
Riaz Hussain from the Gandhara Resource Center in Taxila was among the special guests who commended the Arts Council for its commitment to contribute in fine arts and supporting artists. The Punjab Council of the Arts has long championed cultural initiatives to preserve and promote artistic heritage.
Muhammad Shakoor, Director PAC Rawalpindi on the occasion expressed the resolve of the arts council to continue arranging such events in future.
The exhibition will remain open to the public for until September 10.
