Arts Council hosts online Azadi Festival 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized an online Musical program to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Expressing patriotism, various musicians, singers, and the students of the Arts Council's Music academy (ACMA) performed national songs on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the ACP on Monday.

Actor and singer Dr. Huma Mir sang the evergreen "Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan" while singers Sameer, Natasha, Farhan Ali, Imran Ali, Ameer Ali, Bisma and others set the ambiance with their fervor performances.

The festival was held at the Arts Council's auditorium and was transmitted on the official page of the Arts Council.

Thousands of people watched the program online and appreciated the great performances through the comments.

It should be noted that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is organizing various programs online as per the instruction of President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah in view of the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.