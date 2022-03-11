UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Hosts Session On "Digital Media Activist" On Last Day Of 3rd Women's Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Arts Council hosts session on "Digital Media Activist" on last day of 3rd Women's Conference

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :A session "Digital Media Activist" was held on the last day of the third two-day Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan here on Friday.

Mohammad Moeez, journalist Mahim Mehr, Qurat Mirza, Huda Bhargari spoke on the occasion while Aafreen Sehar performed the duties of director.

Mohammad Moeez while expressing his views said that people Divorce, marriages, and marriages are happening on Facebook, activism, as well as security policy, is happening a lot, Pakistani people are good, smart, and foolish, we Pakistanis We love comedy.

Journalist Mahim Mehr said that people between the ages of 18 and 25 used to watch SmaajDigital.

Students are taught to use Twitter by going to madrassas. The issue of domicile has been solved through a Twitter campaign. This is the power of social media, she said.

Speaking online, Huda Bhargari said that we have to keep in mind the security issues while using social media so that we can avoid any major trouble.

