Arts Council Hyderabad Felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ Recipients
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Arts council of Hyderabad has felicitated two eminent intellectuals of Sindh on receiving Presidential awards’.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Arts Council of Hyderabad has congratulated eminent Broadcaster Naseer Mirza ( Secretary Arts Council of Hyderabad) and Ali Dost Aajiz (Treasurer) on winning ‘Presidential awards’ in recognition of their literary contribution.
