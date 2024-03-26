Open Menu

Arts Council Hyderabad Felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ Recipients

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Arts council of Hyderabad has felicitated two eminent intellectuals of Sindh on receiving Presidential awards’.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Arts Council of Hyderabad has congratulated eminent Broadcaster Naseer Mirza ( Secretary Arts Council of Hyderabad) and Ali Dost Aajiz (Treasurer) on winning ‘Presidential awards’ in recognition of their literary contribution.

