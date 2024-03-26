Arts Council Hyderabad felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ recipients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Arts council of Hyderabad has felicitated two eminent intellectuals of Sindh on receiving Presidential awards’.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Arts Council of Hyderabad has congratulated eminent Broadcaster Naseer Mirza ( Secretary Arts Council of Hyderabad) and Ali Dost Aajiz (Treasurer) on winning ‘Presidential awards’ in recognition of their literary contribution.