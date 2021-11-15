UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Karachi Organises Poetry Show

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:11 PM

Arts Council Karachi organises Poetry Show

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a "mushaira"titled "Naujawanon Ka Iqbal" at the Haseena Moin Hall, Arts Council here on Monday.

Renowned poet Mehmood Sham presided over the event.

Young poets including Arif Nazeer, Usama Ameer Hussain, Hidayat Sahir, Abdul Rehman Momin, Ahsan Abbas, Shama Afroz, Dr.

Salman Sarwat, Naeem Sumair, and Abbas Mumtaz recited their poetry on the occasionSpeaking on the occasion Chairman, talk show committee, Shakeel Khan said their mission was to explore and encourage talent of younger generation and provide them platform to prove their abilities.

The event was attended by the joint secretary of the Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, governing body members, and a sizeable gathering of young individuals, the Mushaira was moderated by Dr. Hina Ambreen.

