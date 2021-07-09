Arts Council Karachi remembers prominent poet Shakeel Farooqi

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Friday, organized a memorial reference to pay tribute to prominent poet professor Shakeel Farooqi at the Arts Council's Jaun Elia lawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Friday, organized a memorial reference to pay tribute to prominent poet professor Shakeel Farooqi at the Arts Council's Jaun Elia lawn.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, while addressing the reference said, "Farooqi was a venerable member of the council and remembering him was a responsibility we paid off today." He has dedicated his life for the betterment of the society while in the university he was famous for his activism for teacher's and student's rights, Shah said.

Recalling the memories Ahmed Shah said, Farooqi was my friend he was a wonderful human being his good deeds will not let him be ashamed in the hereafter.

Vice-Chancellor Karachi University Khalid Iraqi said, people knew him as Prof. Shakeel Farooqi but for me, he was Shakeel Bhai. "I learned from Farooqi to maintain relationships despite the differences," he added.

Shakeel Farooqi struggled to take KU forward, he said adding that Farooqi was a great advisor to students and professors, and even Vice-chancellors often used to consult him in different matters.

Shakeel Farooqi's nephew Kashif Grami addressing the event said, Shakeel Farooqi was known to all as a teacher and poet, but there were many unveiled aspects of his personality.

He was against prejudice and always tried to resolve conflicts and give opportunities to others.

Senior journalist Alauddin Khanzada said, Farooqi has fulfilled all his duties in his life really well, he did full justice to his teaching profession, and he was a master of knowledge. "I am sure that all his companions and professor will support us in completing farooqi's unfinished tasks. He will be missed" said Zohaib Tariq.

Khaleel-Ullah Farooqi said that Shakeel was a gentle and loving soul, using smart phrases in conversation was his unique way. Chairperson literary committee of ACP, Ambreen Haseeb Amber said "Farooqi's personality was inspiring and virtuous. One of the virtues of his personality was to maintain good relations.

On the occasion, Riaz Ahmed, Zafar Talat Aalam Talat, Maqsood Ansari, Tariq Ameen, Dr. Fayyaz, and Ameen Memon also shared their views whereas the event was moderated by the member governing body of Arts Council Shakeel Khan.

Farooqi's colleagues, family members, and literary personalities attended the event.