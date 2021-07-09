UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Karachi Remembers Prominent Poet Shakeel Farooqi

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Arts Council Karachi remembers prominent poet Shakeel Farooqi

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Friday, organized a memorial reference to pay tribute to prominent poet professor Shakeel Farooqi at the Arts Council's Jaun Elia lawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Friday, organized a memorial reference to pay tribute to prominent poet professor Shakeel Farooqi at the Arts Council's Jaun Elia lawn.

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, while addressing the reference said, "Farooqi was a venerable member of the council and remembering him was a responsibility we paid off today." He has dedicated his life for the betterment of the society while in the university he was famous for his activism for teacher's and student's rights, Shah said.

Recalling the memories Ahmed Shah said, Farooqi was my friend he was a wonderful human being his good deeds will not let him be ashamed in the hereafter.

Vice-Chancellor Karachi University Khalid Iraqi said, people knew him as Prof. Shakeel Farooqi but for me, he was Shakeel Bhai. "I learned from Farooqi to maintain relationships despite the differences," he added.

Shakeel Farooqi struggled to take KU forward, he said adding that Farooqi was a great advisor to students and professors, and even Vice-chancellors often used to consult him in different matters.

Shakeel Farooqi's nephew Kashif Grami addressing the event said, Shakeel Farooqi was known to all as a teacher and poet, but there were many unveiled aspects of his personality.

He was against prejudice and always tried to resolve conflicts and give opportunities to others.

Senior journalist Alauddin Khanzada said, Farooqi has fulfilled all his duties in his life really well, he did full justice to his teaching profession, and he was a master of knowledge. "I am sure that all his companions and professor will support us in completing farooqi's unfinished tasks. He will be missed" said Zohaib Tariq.

Khaleel-Ullah Farooqi said that Shakeel was a gentle and loving soul, using smart phrases in conversation was his unique way. Chairperson literary committee of ACP, Ambreen Haseeb Amber said "Farooqi's personality was inspiring and virtuous. One of the virtues of his personality was to maintain good relations.

On the occasion, Riaz Ahmed, Zafar Talat Aalam Talat, Maqsood Ansari, Tariq Ameen, Dr. Fayyaz, and Ameen Memon also shared their views whereas the event was moderated by the member governing body of Arts Council Shakeel Khan.

Farooqi's colleagues, family members, and literary personalities attended the event.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Student Shakeel Karachi University Family Event All From

Recent Stories

AJP TOUR Asia Continental Pro welcomes top-ranked ..

46 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits new building of UAE Miss ..

52 seconds ago

New CDC Guidance Prioritizes Return to In-Person I ..

17 seconds ago

PU CEES organizes webinar on plastic pollution

19 seconds ago

Intisar Ahmed assumes charge as Director Admin PBC ..

22 seconds ago

Capital police rounded up 127 beggars, 17 handlers ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.