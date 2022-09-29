Arts Council Karachi to hold art/sculpture exhibition on Sep 30 to help flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :President Arts Council of Pakistan Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that a unique art and sculpture exhibition based on creations donated by renowned sculptors and painters from across Pakistan as well as works by Sadiqin is going to be held at the Arts Council on September 30, to help flood victims.

This was stated by Ahmed Shah in a press conference at Haseena Moin Hall here.

President Arts Council Ahmad Shah, Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Arts Council, Ijaz Ahmad Farooqui, Principal Arts Council Institute of Arts & Crafts (ACIAC) Shahid Rasam and Painter, Artist Muhammad Zeeshan gave a briefing on the occasion.

They said that art and sculpture exhibition will be held at Ahmed Pervaz Art gallery at 5 pm.

On this occasion, Ahmed Shah said, there is a terrible situation of floods in Pakistan as compare to the past. Rs 20 million were immediately given by the Arts Council Karachi to the flood relief fund while trucks of ration are being sent to different areas of Sindh. We are distributing the ration in different areas of Sindh in a respectful manner, he added.

He said that the Arts Council will also work for the rehabilitation of the victims.

They said that a concert will be held at Karachi Gymkhana and various singers including Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and young stunner Natasha Baig will perform in the concert.