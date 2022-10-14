UrduPoint.com

Arts Council, Korean Consulate Host Colorful Korean Culture Musical Program "GUGAK"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Korean traditional artists amazed the audience with their cultural music and traditional dance in a program based on Korean cultural dance and music "GUGAK" co-hosted by Korean Consulate in Karachi and the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi at ACP's in auditorium-II here.

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Consul General Korea in Karachi Kim Haksung , Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Consul General Sri Lanka, British High Commissioner, Consul General Germany, Consul General Oman, Consul General Russia, and various diplomats graced the event, said a spokesperson of ACP.

The show began with Korean artists playing the national anthem of Pakistan on Korean musical instruments.

The Korean traditional artists also presented the cultural music and dance of their homeland.

On this occasion, the Korean Consul General Kim Haksung said that today's evening is very beautiful and we welcome our homeland's traditional artist here.

Mohammad Ahmad Shah presented the bouquet to the Consul General of Korea Kim Haksung while delivering the opening remarks.

