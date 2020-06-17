Arts council members grieved at Tariq Aziz: death

Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division members have expressed sorrow and condolences over the death of world-renowned Radio and TV compere, host and actor Tariq Aziz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division members have expressed sorrow and condolences over the death of world-renowned Radio and tv compere, host and actor Tariq Aziz.

It is an indelible loss for his family and the world of arts as well, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Council Programme Officer Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and others said that the impressive personality of Tariq Aziz was taken as a full-fledged arts academy in himself. He demonstrated as compere, actor, writer on the canvas of arts. His famous sentences "Dekhti aankhon suntay kaano, Apko Tariq Aziz ka salam" chanting slogan "Pakistan Zindabaad" at the beginning and closing of his programme "Neelaam Ghar" has been mesmerising since its start and will be remained by people of Pakistan ever.