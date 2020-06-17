UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Members Grieved At Tariq Aziz: Death

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:13 PM

Arts council members grieved at Tariq Aziz: death

Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division members have expressed sorrow and condolences over the death of world-renowned Radio and TV compere, host and actor Tariq Aziz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division members have expressed sorrow and condolences over the death of world-renowned Radio and tv compere, host and actor Tariq Aziz.

It is an indelible loss for his family and the world of arts as well, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Council Programme Officer Adnan Khaliq Bhatti and others said that the impressive personality of Tariq Aziz was taken as a full-fledged arts academy in himself. He demonstrated as compere, actor, writer on the canvas of arts. His famous sentences "Dekhti aankhon suntay kaano, Apko Tariq Aziz ka salam" chanting slogan "Pakistan Zindabaad" at the beginning and closing of his programme "Neelaam Ghar" has been mesmerising since its start and will be remained by people of Pakistan ever.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Sargodha Tariq Aziz Family TV

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

46 minutes ago

AAC visit bazaar, check price list, implementation ..

43 seconds ago

Bhatagram administration takes action against prof ..

44 seconds ago

Fifth Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable convenes virtually ..

1 hour ago

EU, WHO leaders to join Spain victims' memorial on ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.