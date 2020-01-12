Arts Council named after legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :To pay rich tribute to legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir, a Badar Munir Arts Council was formed with the aim to ensure much needed support to artists across Pakistan.

The decision of forming Badar Munir Arts Council will also help the new comers in the showbiz besides ensuring help for the needy artists, the sons of late legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir – Syed Munir and Muhammad Javed Yousafzai told media men during the inauguration of Badar Munir Arts Council, Syed Munir said that late Badar Munir had shown his artistic and matchless performance in almost 650 films in Pashto and other films including Punjabi, Sindhi and Bengali.

He said Badar Munir Foundation is already working by extending support to the new comers and those needy. He said the Federation has been positive enough to further highlight Badar Munir's services and work.

Syed Munir and Muhammad Javed Yousafzai have laid the foundation of Badar Munir Arts Council which is a commendable move. Badar Munir fans will be taken to the positions at Badar Munir Arts Council, which will be fully guided and supported by the newcomers.

