UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Named After Legendary Pashto Artist Badar Munir

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Arts Council named after legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :To pay rich tribute to legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir, a Badar Munir Arts Council was formed with the aim to ensure much needed support to artists across Pakistan.

The decision of forming Badar Munir Arts Council will also help the new comers in the showbiz besides ensuring help for the needy artists, the sons of late legendary Pashto artist Badar Munir – Syed Munir and Muhammad Javed Yousafzai told media men during the inauguration of Badar Munir Arts Council, Syed Munir said that late Badar Munir had shown his artistic and matchless performance in almost 650 films in Pashto and other films including Punjabi, Sindhi and Bengali.

He said Badar Munir Foundation is already working by extending support to the new comers and those needy. He said the Federation has been positive enough to further highlight Badar Munir's services and work.

Syed Munir and Muhammad Javed Yousafzai have laid the foundation of Badar Munir Arts Council which is a commendable move. Badar Munir fans will be taken to the positions at Badar Munir Arts Council, which will be fully guided and supported by the newcomers.

ijz/1150

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Showbiz Media

Recent Stories

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleumâ€™s p ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.