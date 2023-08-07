Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with Mustafa Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department celebrated an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Sunday A large number of people belonging to different segments, organizations and instutions attended the colourful ceremony and presented various gifts including Ajrak, Lunghis, Sheilds and buckets.

Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, MPA Abdul Jabbar, Khan,Renowned Educationsits Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Writer Qazi Khadim, Niaz Panhwer, Art Promoter Malik Yousuf Jamal, Nazir Qasmi, Yaqoob Rasheed also also participated in the event and shed light on the life, career and film contribution.

Meanwhile a hall of Mehran Arts Council earlier dedicated to M.H Khuwaja was renamed after the name of Legend Mustafa Qureshi.