Open Menu

Arts Council Of Hyderabad Celebrates Evening With Mustafa Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Arts Council of Hyderabad celebrates evening with Mustafa Qureshi

Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department celebrated an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Sunday A large number of people belonging to different segments, organizations and instutions attended the colourful ceremony and presented various gifts including Ajrak, Lunghis, Sheilds and buckets

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Hyderabad in collaboration with Sindh Culture Department celebrated an evening with living legend Mustaf Qureshi here at Mehran Arts Council Latifabad on Sunday A large number of people belonging to different segments, organizations and instutions attended the colourful ceremony and presented various gifts including Ajrak, Lunghis, Sheilds and buckets.

Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro, MPA Abdul Jabbar, Khan,Renowned Educationsits Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Writer Qazi Khadim, Niaz Panhwer, Art Promoter Malik Yousuf Jamal, Nazir Qasmi, Yaqoob Rasheed also also participated in the event and shed light on the life, career and film contribution.

Meanwhile a hall of Mehran Arts Council earlier dedicated to M.H Khuwaja was renamed after the name of Legend Mustafa Qureshi.

Related Topics

Sindh Film And Movies Hyderabad Mustafa Qureshi Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transforma ..

Dubai Taxi Corporation launches digital transformation strategic plan 2022-2025

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 8 bills

National Assembly passes 8 bills

8 minutes ago
 Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Bal ..

Compiling 209-year laws - a big achievement of Balochistan's govt: Rubaba

8 minutes ago
 Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defe ..

Military Space Rocket Reaches Orbit - Russian Defense Ministry

8 minutes ago
 French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahe ..

French Air Force Testing New Anti-Drone System Ahead of 2024 Olympics - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

Slade cut from England's World Cup squad

6 minutes ago
National Elections Committee announces opening of ..

National Elections Committee announces opening of candidacy for FNC 2023 electio ..

32 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to P ..

UN Welcomes Any Diplomatic Initiative Leading to Peace in Ukraine - Spokesperson

6 minutes ago
 ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

ISRA university observe world Hepatitis Day

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ c ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘A Safer Summer’ campaign to foster public healt ..

32 minutes ago
 German arrested in France for holding wife captive ..

German arrested in France for holding wife captive for 12 years

6 minutes ago
 May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr ..

May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 4 cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan