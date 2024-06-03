Arts Council Of Hyderabad Hosts Seminar On Hyder Bux Jatoi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 01:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Arts Council of Hyderabad in its ‘Heroes of Hyderabad’ series organized a seminar to accolade ideological person, Scholar and poet Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi here in Dr. Nabi Bux Hall of Sindhi Language Authority on Sunday.
Eminent Broad caster Naseer Mirza hosted the session while intellectuals, writers read their papers mentioning various suspects of the life of Hyder Bux Jatoi.
Famous politician Ayaz Latif plijo read his paper on educational and literary struggle of Hyder Bux Jatoi, Eminent Journalist Sohail Sangi paid rich tribute to Comrade Hyder Bux Jatoi in his paper titled Idelogiy of peasant leader.
Mirza Saleem Baig presented comparative review of Hyder Bux Jatoi and Allam Iqbal’s ‘Shikwa’.
Aliya Bakshal, Zafar Junejo, Idress Jatoi and Aziz Gopang also shed light on the personality, poetry and literary contribution of Hyder Bux Jatoi.
