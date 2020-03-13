Arts Council Of Pakistan Cancels All Events In View Of Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:41 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has canceled all scheduled programmes and events in view of Coronavirus till the situation returns to normality.
According to a communiqu, the Arts Council will not commemorate, observe or celebrate any programme until the government announce that the situation is under control or it has returned to normality.