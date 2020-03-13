Arts Council of Pakistan cancels all events in view of Coronavirus

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has canceled all scheduled programmes and events in view of Coronavirus till the situation returns to normality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has canceled all scheduled programmes and events in view of Coronavirus till the situation returns to normality.

According to a communiqu, the Arts Council will not commemorate, observe or celebrate any programme until the government announce that the situation is under control or it has returned to normality.