UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Conducts Condolence Reference In Memory Of Renowned Broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn. Various personalities including President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah participated in the condolence reference. Expressing his views Muhammad Ahmad Shah said Mehdi was an association in his own caste, Mehdi was a sincere and sociable person and he made his place in society.

He said that this institution belongs to all and we have to cultivate it together. Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi said that Yawar Mehdi's services can never be forgotten, he used to encourage every good doer and the gap created by his departure can never be filled. Iqbal Latif said that I was very impressed with his personality. I will never forget the way he led his field. The revolution he started in Bazm students is unparalleled even today.

Saadat Ali Jafari Said Yawar Mehdi used to spend most of his time in the Arts Council treating everyone with love. Kishwar Zahra said that the services of Yawar Mehdi will always be remembered. Expressing his views, Dr. Fatima Hassan said that people of positive thinking and character are rarely found among them. One of them was Yawar Mehdi.

He was a very kind person. The character is the way he guided me is commendable, Shahida Khurshid Kanwal said Yawar Mehdi knew the art of making a king and Mehdi had a respectful relationship with Ahmad Shah. Nadeem Hashmi, Javed Hassan, Rizwan Siddiqui, Owais Adib Ansari, Aun Abbas, Mazhar Ali Zaidi, Samina Kamal, Tahir Sultani, Anwar Haider, Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Hafeez Memon, Farhat Saeed, ZH Khurram Syed Mohammad Basit also spoke while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of director.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shakeel All Love

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansh ..

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansha

18 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

24 minutes ago
 Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architect ..

Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architectural heritage in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

56 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>