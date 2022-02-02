Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd February, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a condolence reference in memory of renowned broadcaster Yawar Mehdi in Jaun Elia Lawn. Various personalities including President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah participated in the condolence reference. Expressing his views Muhammad Ahmad Shah said Mehdi was an association in his own caste, Mehdi was a sincere and sociable person and he made his place in society.

He said that this institution belongs to all and we have to cultivate it together. Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi said that Yawar Mehdi's services can never be forgotten, he used to encourage every good doer and the gap created by his departure can never be filled. Iqbal Latif said that I was very impressed with his personality. I will never forget the way he led his field. The revolution he started in Bazm students is unparalleled even today.

Saadat Ali Jafari Said Yawar Mehdi used to spend most of his time in the Arts Council treating everyone with love. Kishwar Zahra said that the services of Yawar Mehdi will always be remembered. Expressing his views, Dr. Fatima Hassan said that people of positive thinking and character are rarely found among them. One of them was Yawar Mehdi.

He was a very kind person. The character is the way he guided me is commendable, Shahida Khurshid Kanwal said Yawar Mehdi knew the art of making a king and Mehdi had a respectful relationship with Ahmad Shah. Nadeem Hashmi, Javed Hassan, Rizwan Siddiqui, Owais Adib Ansari, Aun Abbas, Mazhar Ali Zaidi, Samina Kamal, Tahir Sultani, Anwar Haider, Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Hafeez Memon, Farhat Saeed, ZH Khurram Syed Mohammad Basit also spoke while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of director.