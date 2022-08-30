UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Decides To Take Over Management Of Razaqabad Relief Camp

Published August 30, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has decided to take over the management of the Razaqabad Relief Camp established for the flood victims where more than 1400 people are currently staying.

This was decided in the meeting of the governing body of the Arts Council chaired by President of the Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah on Tuesday.

He said that an amount of Rs 10 million has been sanctioned immediately for this purpose, but more money will be provided if required.

The governing body also decided to suspend all the programs including the Youth Festival, and resettlement of the flood victims, and to shift the program of Niaz Halim, which was to be held at the Arts Council on Saturday, September 3, to the relief camp.

Ahmad Shah, giving details, said that the Arts Council had started the relief work three days ago.

Till now more than 1400 victims have been shifted, this was managed by Arts Council.

He said that mats and water coolers have been provided and other necessary equipment was also being provided.

President ACP along with the members of the governing body visited the camp today along with the administrative officers and reviewed the necessary arrangements and said that we will convert it into a model relief camp.

The members of the governing body appreciated the efforts and services of President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

In the meeting, Retired Executive Director Nadeem Zafar was appreciated for his services during the last ten years and the Governing Body paid tribute to him.

