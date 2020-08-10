Arts Council of Pakistan holds introductory ceremony of 'Zindagi Hai Pakistan' on Tuesday

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in view of August 14 will hold an introductory ceremony of national song titled 'Zindagi Hai Pakistan' in the voice of famous Pakistani singer Shafquat Amanat Ali on August 11

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi in view of August 14 will hold an introductory ceremony of national song titled 'Zindagi Hai Pakistan' in the voice of famous Pakistani singer Shafquat Amanat Ali on August 11.

On the occcasion, Anwar Maqsoos, Sabir Zafar, Sohail Javed and others will brief about the ceremony, according to a communique here.