Arts Council of Pakistan holds three-day Iranian cultural exhibition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a three-day Iranian cultural exhibition on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in collaboration with the Khana-e-Farhang Islamic Republic of Iran, here.

"In the pandemic situation, the cultural events were closed all around the world but President Arts Council Ahmed Shah continued all the activities and this shows his love for his culture," said Counsel General of Iran Ahmed Muhammadi. We had several events in Arts Council with the cooperation of our friend Mohammad Ahmed Shah" said Ahmed Muhammadi in his speech on the occasion.

He said that the most important factor of the cultural revolution of Iran was the independence of cultural activities. Iranians had good potential in art and creativity, he added.

He said "We welcome our Pakistani brothers and sisters with the same love and cooperation in Iran. We will continue to take such steps to continue the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries" Said Muhammadi.

President Arts Council Ahmad Shah in his speech said "Iran-Pakistan relations are for generations. Our cultural relationship is older than religion. Iranian civilization is a strong civilization whether it is art, calligraphy, music, painting or filmmaking" Speaking about the relationships with Iran and the Persian language Ahmed Shah said "These cultural ties must also be strengthened. Soon, Arts Council is launching Persian language classes with the collaboration of Khana-e-Farhang and we will continue to take such steps to further, strengthen this relationship".

"Pakistan and Iran share many values, the cultures of the two countries are similar. We are presenting our culture in this exhibition. The exhibition aims to strengthen ties between the two countries" -Behram Kiyan Director Khana-e-Farhang.

The three-day cultural exhibition will last till February 4.