Arts Council of Pakistan hosts condolence meeting in memory of Ustad Irshad Ali Khan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi hosted a condolence meeting in memory of Ustad Irshad Ali Khan in the lobby area to acknowledge the contributions of the renowned artist to the music industry.

The event was attented by President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Iqbal Latif, Ustad Salamat Hussain, Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan, Ustad Khurshid Khan Imran Javed, Waqas Babar, M Ashraf, Zaid H Fahim, and Noman Khan, said a statement on Friday.

On the occasion, Ahmad Shah said that people like Ustad Irshad Ali Khan was a valuable asset to the nation. "He was second to none. He was of a quiet and calm nature who used to deal with others politely.

" Zakir Ali Khan always used to seek his permission first before starting to play drums, Shah said, adding that there should be an instrumental music festival so that the young artists could be provided with a chance to learn.

Ustad Khursheed Khan said that Allah Almighty had given us a diamond in the shape of Ustad Irshad whose contributions to the music industry would be remembered for decades. "Artist never dies, he always lives in the heart of people." Ali Taji said that Irshad Bhai was very friendly and he possessed great skills and good manners that made him not only a great artist but also a kind human being.

At the end, Iqbal Latif lead fateha prayers for Ustad Irshad Ali Khan.