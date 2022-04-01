UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi And Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee Organize Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award For Courage And Freedom Of Expression Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee organize Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award for Courage and Freedom of Expression Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award for Courage and Freedom of the Press was given to Amar Jalil and Asma Shirazi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee organized Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award for Courage of Expression and Freedom of Journalism Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 was held in Auditorium 2. Award was given to Amar Jalil and Asma Shirazi for their valuable services in the field of journalism.
The event started with Imran Sherwani's documentary on Ahfaz-ur-Rehman in which Fazil Jamili, Mehnaz Rehman, Rameez Ahmed, Nisar Zaidi and Shahnaz Ahmed expressed their views, while the students of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Academy Keep the pen ”The poem was presented by the Jambroz Group in singing. On this occasion, Dr. Jaffar Ahmad presented a commemorative essay. The ceremony was directed by Nazir Mahmood.
The 9 members of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee selected the names of the recipients of the award by mutual consultation. Speaking online on the occasion, Amr Jalil said that he was happy to receive the award and was surprised that he did not do any act of courage. He said that many questions remain in my heart which keep shaking me from within.
I have written and spoken before which also had to suffer the consequences, he said, I have a lot in my heart, I can not say anything about my heroes, I thank the Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee who awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Speaking online, Asma Shirazi said that it is a great honor to receive the award in the name of Ahfaz-ur-Rehman. Today's award has become a great source of strength for me. she said, "It is better to die than to lie. It is better to die by telling the truth. Ahfaz-ur-Rehman's guidance is always with us. His time was very difficult. He was flogged and flogged. However, he said that attempts were made to harass me and my children, my abilities and honesty were challenged, social boycott was tried, my article "Story of big house" went on top trend.
she said that the word of truth prevails. I am encouraged by today's award. If you continue with your support, this series will continue. Dr. Amjad Siraj Memon received the Lifetime Achievement Award of Amar Jalil which was given by Hussain Naqi While the award of Asma Shirazi was received by Muhammad Ahmad Shah which was presented by Ghazi Salahuddin.

