UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi And Folk & Heritage Committee Organized An Event In Recognition Of The Services Of Renowned Advocate Nooruddin Sarki

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:56 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Heritage Committee organized an event in recognition of the services of renowned advocate Nooruddin Sarki

In recognition of the legal and social services of advocate Noor Uddin Sarki an event was held at the Jaun Elia lawn of the Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) In recognition of the legal and social services of advocate Noor Uddin Sarki an event was held at the Jaun Elia lawn of the Arts Council. Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Secretary of education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Abdul Khaliq Junejo, Mukhtyar Ali Abro, Ghulam Shah, Dr Adil Soomro, Akhter Hussain and Dr Ayub sheikh expressed their views on the occasion whereas Shahab Sarki was the keynote speaker.

Addressing the session Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said, I consider myself very fortunate to have a good man like Nooruddin Sarki with us.

His passion for reading and sharing books has been a part of his life and personality۔ He was a part of social welfare organizations and guided people through his actions.
Expressing his views on the occasion Noor Uddin Sark's son Shehab Sarki said that what Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said is absolutely true, my father's name will always be alive, he is my identity and my teacher.

Secretary of education Akbar Laghari said that Nooruddin Sarki was an advocate as well as a great writer. We are proud to learn something from him. He was a very moderate and peace-loving man.

Related Topics

Education Man Reading Event From

Recent Stories

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall ..

Energy, food prices have pushed people to the wall: Mian Zahid Hussain

13 minutes ago
 Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Editio ..

Smartphone of the Year – realme GT Master Edition is coming to Pakistan #there ..

16 minutes ago
 UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

UVAS observes Kashmir Black Day

21 minutes ago
 Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction ove ..

Women parliamentarians’ express satisfaction over performance of gender-protec ..

23 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue ..

TECNO POVA 2 PUBG Campus Championship to Continue in Lahore

28 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: England restricts Bangladesh to 124 in first inning

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.