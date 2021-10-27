Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Folk & Heritage Committee organized an event in recognition of the services of renowned advocate Nooruddin Sarki

In recognition of the legal and social services of advocate Noor Uddin Sarki an event was held at the Jaun Elia lawn of the Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021) In recognition of the legal and social services of advocate Noor Uddin Sarki an event was held at the Jaun Elia lawn of the Arts Council. Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Secretary of education Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Abdul Khaliq Junejo, Mukhtyar Ali Abro, Ghulam Shah, Dr Adil Soomro, Akhter Hussain and Dr Ayub sheikh expressed their views on the occasion whereas Shahab Sarki was the keynote speaker.

Addressing the session Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said, I consider myself very fortunate to have a good man like Nooruddin Sarki with us.

His passion for reading and sharing books has been a part of his life and personality۔ He was a part of social welfare organizations and guided people through his actions.

Expressing his views on the occasion Noor Uddin Sark's son Shehab Sarki said that what Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said is absolutely true, my father's name will always be alive, he is my identity and my teacher.

Secretary of education Akbar Laghari said that Nooruddin Sarki was an advocate as well as a great writer. We are proud to learn something from him. He was a very moderate and peace-loving man.