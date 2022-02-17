Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Kopykats Productions announces to hold theater play "Saadhay 14 August" by renowned intellectual Anwar Maqsood

Saadhay 14 August will be performed in Karachi after Eid at Arts Council Karachi, says Anwar Maqsood

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th February, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Kopykats Productions is all set to bring its theatrical marvel of “Saadhay 14 August”, the last of the 14 August trilogy, directed by Dawar Mehmood and written by Anwar Maqsood. The play will be performed in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad starting in May 2022. A press conference was held in Auditorium II in which intellectual Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, director Dawar Mahmood, and Salman Hussain were present. On this occasion, Anwar Maqsood said that in 2011 we did Ponay 14 August, people said why not 14th August; I said we will announce on 14th August, three years After we did Sawa 14 August, this is the last episode of this series. Talking about the story of the theater play, Anwar Maqsood said that following the success of “Pony 14 August” & “Sawa 14 August”, the last part of the 14 August trilogy focuses on the great divide between Hindustan and Pakistan, Capturing Mohammad Ali Jinnah & Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi through their journey from Kashmir to Lahore, and a train route via Lahore to Delhi, ending with a flight from Delhi to London.

The journey delves into conversations between the two where both barristers clash for one last time on a neutral ground which was once the great British Empire.

He said that after Eid you will be able to watch this play in Arts Council Karachi. Dawar Mahmood is a very good director, he added. New artists were given opportunities in previous theaters, today the same artists have become great artists in TV dramas. President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that due to the covid, where all the activities were affected, it also had an impact on the culture. Anwar Maqsood’s theater play “Ponay 14 August” was a super hit all over Pakistan, then “Sawa 14 August” was part of this series, now “Saadhay 14 August” is the last link in the chain. He said that Anwar Maqsood's condition is that if the play will be held in Arts Council, then he will come. The Arts Council has been supporting cultural activities. I am sure that like the previous theaters, "Saaday 14 August" will also be a super hit. After Karachi, this play will also be shown in Islamabad and Lahore. Director Dawar Mahmood said that Anwar Maqsood is the Legend of our country, I have learned a lot from him, we will fulfill the expectations of the people. Expressing his views, Salman Hussain said that we are proud to share the stage with Anwar Maqsood. We will continue our full cooperation for the promotion of art and culture as much as possible. Like the previous two theaters, Abbas Ali Khan will compose the music for the Saadhay 14 August.