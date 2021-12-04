UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi And Sindh Journalist Council Jointly Organized A Grand Event On Sindhi Cultural At Arts Council Karachi

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sindh Journalist Council jointly organized a grand event on Sindhi cultural at Arts Council Karachi

Sindhi cultural day has become an international day. It is a good tradition. This day is celebrated all over the world, including Sindh. It is a day to unite people

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th December, 2021) Sindhi cultural day has become an international day. It is a good tradition. This day is celebrated all over the world, including Sindh. It is a day to unite people. These views were expressed by Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani. Arts Council Karachi hosted a function organized by Sindh Journalists Council on the occasion of “Sindhi Cultural Day”.

A large number of people including President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President People Party Sindh Nisar Khoro, SSP South Zubair Nazeer Sheikh, DC South Irshad Sodhar, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawad Muzaffar, Leader PPP Barrister Halar Wasan, President Press Club Karachi Fazil Jamili, doctors, lawyers, students, journalists, and a large number of women participated in the Sindhi cultural event.

Ahmed Mughal, Jagar Jalal, Fahim Alin Faqir, Waqar Mallah, Marvel Group, and other artists performed songs reflecting Sindhi culture and received compliments from the audience. On this occasion, the organizers also presented Sindhi Ajrak and topi to the distinguished guests.

