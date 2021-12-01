UrduPoint.com

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized the launch of “Chand Ki Chandni” Second collection of poetry to pay homage to renowned poet Tahira Saleem Soz

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized a ceremony to pay homage to poet Tahira Saleem Soz at Haseena Moin Hall in which her second poetry collection "Chand Ki Chandni” was launched

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized a ceremony to pay homage to poet Tahira Saleem Soz at Haseena Moin Hall in which her second poetry collection "Chand Ki Chandni” was launched.

The event was presided by Prof. Sehar Ansari. Special guests included Poet & Adeeb Muslim Shamim, Dr. Alia Imam Bulbul-e-Pakistan, Guest of honor Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi, Qadir Bakhsh Soomro, Asjad Bukhari, Saleem Thepadawala Abrar Bakhtiar were present.

Prof. Farzana Khan performed the duties of the director, Nazar Fatmi recited the Holy Quran and Huma Naz recited Naat Rasool–e-Maqbool. Prof. Sahar Ansari in his presidential address said that there is no contradiction between Tahira Saleem Soz's personality and poetry.

Her words are sincere. She saw life with open eyes. The special guest Muslim Shamim said that there is a deep connection between personality and creator. Dr. Alia Imam said that Tahira Saleem was a serious poet.

Asjad Bukhari Joint Secretary Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi said that if there is harmony and love we will continue to work for the development of Urdu literature. Dr. Nuzhat Abbasi said that Tahira Saleem a voice, who drowned in sorrow, does not like to be called late.

She was a sympathetic and courageous woman. Expressing the views Ronak Hayat said that today's event was a happy one. And there is a combination of grief. Tahira Saleem came to the world of poetry very late and left very early which is very sad.

Qadir Bakhsh Soomro said that the grief of the society and the people also made her sad and she also had the grief of sectarianism in literature. She made a place in her circle of friends. She was a brave woman.

Sadia daughter of Tahira Saleem Soz while expressing her thoughts, said: I would also like to thank the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the Urdu Literary Association (International) for their support.

Expressing his views Mohammad Saleem Thepadawala said that how they have been received today is a testament to the love of all of you, thankfully. Poets presented poetry on "Chand Ki Chandni". Dr.

Irfan Shah, Rana Khalid Mehmood, Waqar Zaidi, Abrar Bakhtiar, Kaniz Fatima, Zeenat Kausar Lakhani, Naseem Nazish also expressed their views at the event, Nasir Rizwan Advocate Presented a gift of Sindhi Cap and Ajrak to the guests.

Later, a poetry recital was organized in the memory of poetess Tahira Saleem Soz which was presided by Zafar Muhammad Khan Zafar. Prof. Sehar Ansari, Zafar Muhammad Khan Zafar, Naseem Nazish, Nazar Fatmi, Mehr Jamali, Hamida Kashish, Mohsin Raza Mohsin, Qamar Jahan Qamar, Rafiq Mughal, Siddique Raz, Taj Ali Rana, Kishore Urooj, Kashif Ali Hashmi, Irene Farhat, Ghulam Ali Wafa, Sohail Ahmed, Saaduddin Saad, Afsar Saeed Khan, Shahnaz Rizvi, Shuja Alzaman Shaad, Huma Azmi, Shahid Iqbal Shahid, Zia Haider Zaidi, and other poets said their poetry.

