Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Announced To Postpone Events In View Of New SOPs Of Covid-19 Issued By Sindh Government

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announced to postpone events in view of new SOPs of covid-19 issued by Sindh government

Arts Council Karachi has postponed all festivals and cultural activities including Humour & laughter Festival due to the current scenario of covid-19 pandemic

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd April, 2021) Arts Council Karachi has postponed all festivals and cultural activities including Humour & laughter Festival due to the current scenario of covid-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Arts Council has apologized to those who had booked venues for their events in Arts Council.

The activities had to be postponed as a precautionary measure due to the rapid spread of the corona virus. The activities will resume once the situation returns to normal

More Stories From Pakistan

