Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowment fund for its members

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 05:48 PM

Philanthropists come forward for the endowment fund to be set up for the welfare of members Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmad Shah

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has set up an endowment of Rs. 100 million for the welfare of its members. Rupees have been transferred.

Efforts will be made to provide plots to members who do not have their own homes. He announced while addressing a press conference along with Secretary Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi on Friday. Joint Secretary Syed Asjad Bukhari and members of the governing body were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Prof. Ijaz Farooqi personally announced to contribute Rs. 500,000 to this fund. President Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that Rs. 10 million was being transferred to this fund immediately while the philanthropic members of the Arts Council and the corporate sector and philanthropists of the city would contribute Rs.

100 million to this fund. Is planned. The benefactors of the city have been very supportive in the past, and I hope that their support will continue in this work which is being done purely for the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that from this fund, priority would be given to those members who would like to take Qarz-e-Husna, including the education of orphans and marriages of their daughters, so that they can repay this amount on easy terms, for the benefit of others.

The Arts Council has become a family, he said, adding that a few days ago, all the amendments in the General Body were passed unanimously, including the approval to set up this fund, as Ramadan begins; we want it The fund should start from this holy month.

Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that this work was started only to gain the pleasure of Allah Almighty. We have been helping the members before and gave it a legal form so that it will continue after us.

It will have a separate committee and will have its system of the annual audit. He said that the members who do not want to take the Zakat fund will be helped from the donation fund or will be given Qarz-e-Husna.

It is expected to be completed before December, Secretary of Arts Council Ijaz Farooqi while giving a media briefing said that big work is going to be done, and everyone trusts President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

