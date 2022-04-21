Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Arranges Mehfil-e-Naat and Prayer Ceremony for Khurshid Iqbal Haider

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization organized Mehfil-e-Naat and Prayer Ceremony for Khursheed Iqbal Haider at Hasina Moin Hall

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Apr, 2022) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization organized Mehfil-e-Naat and Prayer Ceremony for Khursheed Iqbal Haider at Hasina Moin Hall.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Nasir Yameen. While Dr. Alia Imam, Rizwana Shahid, Noman Khurshid, Shahida Kanwal, Dr. Sultan, Muhammad Ajmal, Khalid Danish, Kausar Rizvi, Anjum Chandna, and other Personalities participated in the Mehfil-e-Naat.

Sahibzada Syed Moin Farid, Habdar Soomro, Mohammad Zakauddin, Anmol, Noorin Afzal, Almas Nayab, Naila Sami offered prayers in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the anniversary of Khursheed Iqbal Haider, Prof.

Dr. Sajida Parveen said that today is a day in which Khursheed Iqbal Haider Separated, he was a very kind and loving person with everyone Treating Shahida Kanwal with kindness, she said that may Allah reward her and may Allah forgive Khurshid Iqbal Haider, Amen. In the end, Tahir Sultani recited some Naat and offered heartfelt prayers.