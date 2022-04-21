Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi arranges Mehfil-e-Naat, prayer ceremony for Khurshid Iqbal Haider

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization organized Mehfil-e-Naat and prayer ceremony for Khursheed Iqbal Haider at Hasina Moin Hall here Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Cane Social Welfare Culture and Literary Organization organized Mehfil-e-Naat and prayer ceremony for Khursheed Iqbal Haider at Hasina Moin Hall here Thursday.

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Nasir Yameen.

The ceremony was held on the occasion of the anniversary of Khursheed Iqbal Haider.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sajida Parveen said that today is a day on which Khursheed Iqbal Haider separated, he was a very kind and loving person with everyone treating Shahida Kanwal with kindness, she said that may Allah reward her and may Allah forgive Khurshid Iqbal Haider, Amen.

In the end, Tahir Sultani recited some Naats and offered heartfelt prayers.