Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Arranges Special Lecture By Renowned Visual Artist “Prof. R.M. Naeem”

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 05:54 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Arts Council Institute of Arts and Crafts hosted a lecture for students by renowned visual artist Professor RM Naeem in which German Consul General Holger Ziegeler, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Shahid Rasam, Abdul Jabbar Gul, Masood Alam, Syed Faraz Ali participated

Sharing his experiences with the students on the occasion, RM Naeem said that those who paint on cinema, signboards, and rickshaws are my real heroes. Artists should be harmless. Art expands our thinking.

In doing so, we must sincerely pass on our work to others so that future generations can benefit from it.

He said that in today's world there is no example like Buddha to understand the reality of life, we have to take our steps towards a place where no one has been able to reach till today.

He said that there is no such thing in the world that has no value. The purpose of price is not only money. "Art is a life, it has no syllabus, we have to find the artist inside us," said Abdul Jabbar Gul. He said that we have to work for the art of profit and loss so that we can reach our destination. A large number of Arts School students were present on the occasion.

