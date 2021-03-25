Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrated Pakistan Resolution day, tree plantation campaign launched

Administration Committee of the Arts Council launched the tree plantation campaign at the council on the occasion of the Pakistan Resolution Day

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th March, 2021) Administration Committee of the Arts Council launched the tree plantation campaign at the council on the occasion of the Pakistan Resolution Day. President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah and the parliamentary health secretary Qasim Soomro inaugurated the campaign. Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, Executive Director Nadeem Zafar, Member governing body Dr. Huma Mir and Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber were present on the occasion.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that the purpose of inaugurating this plantation campaign today is to highlight the positive face of a beautiful Pakistan. We pledge our country Pakistan which was achieved after millions of sacrifices. Hopefully, our future generations will continue to work for the betterment of this country. The way minorities in India are facing intolerance today, our leaders predicted it a hundred years ago. India can do nothing but spread the poison of hatred. We desperately need to unite as a nation.

Further speaking Mr. Shah said, "This Council has become a big institution, and we will keep working for the development of Arts Council".



Addressing the ceremony parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro said that from the day the independence movement began, we are giving a new message to our youth every day. Praising the efforts of Ahmed Shah he said "We got to learn from him that how to run an organization with democracy, he made this council as a central institution of this city"

Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmad Farooqi said that today is the day on which Pakistan was founded and on this very day this tree-planting campaign has laid the foundation for a pleasant environment.

"The nursery has been inaugurated to improve the environment of the Council. The administration committee is working on the beautification project. To further enhance the prestige of the institution, flower seals will be planted around the Arts Council" said the chairman of the Administration committee Irfanullah Khan.

The occasion was concluded with a musical program.